Papa Owusu-Ankomah In Stable Condition – Embassy

Papa Owusu-Ankomah

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, is in a stable medical condition after being diagnosed with coronavirus, the Ghana Mission in the UK has announced.

The High Commissioner was recently diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus and there has been concerns about his health.

In a statement dated April 15, the Mission entreated all to be restrained in their utterances and avoid uninformed speculation about the health status of the High Commissioner.

“While thanking all well-wishers for the solidarity and warm wishes extended to the High Commissioner, we urge all of you to join us in praying for his recovery.”

By Melvin Tarlue