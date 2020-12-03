Religious Stakeholders Intercede For Ghana

A section of participants after the meeting

Stakeholders in the religious arena have held a day’s event to offer an intensive prayer for Ghana and seek God’s favour over the nation as it approaches the general elections.

The National Prayer Rally, organized by the Pastors in Prayer Worldwide Network, an association of pastors, music ministers, intercessors and ordinary people across many nations who love to pray, brought together people from many walks of life to offer prayers for the country.

In attendance were representatives of the various political parties, members of the clergy and a representative of the Ghana Police Service.

Founder of the Network, Apostle, Dr Gina Aba Wood Eshun, said it had become imperative that such a prayer rally was held to help lessen the obvious tensions building up in the country due to the elections.

She explained that prayer was an important key to unlocking things in the spiritual realm, as well as releasing God’s mercies and favour upon the nation.

She added that due to the political climate and security issues in the country now, the Network was prompted about the need to unify all stakeholders involved in the elections and also to get them to collectively pledge to uphold peace before, during and after the elections.

Apostle Eshun used the opportunity to appeal to pastors to remain focused on the whole Bible and the teachings of Jesus Christ while encouraging members to desist from occultism and other ungodly practices.

Representing the Ghana Police Service, DSP Afia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, gave assurances of protection from her outfit to the electorates during the elections.

She also urged people to stay away from trouble so as not to fall on the wrong side of the law.

There were five minutes prayers each said for the Electoral Commission and team, political parties and their presidential candidates, peace in all 16 regions, prayer for unity among political party supporters, and prayer for all security agencies.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri