‘Reshuffle Now Else…’

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed)

Former Asante Kotoko Board member, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed), has appealed passionately to President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency reshuffle some of his ministers and appointees.

To the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful, complacency has taken the better part of some of the ministers, municipal chief executives, CEOs and other officials, and that has had a telling effect on the party, using the December general election as a case study.

Alhaji Bandoh, who supported Kotoko in diverse ways while in office, said a massive reshuffle by the President had the huge potential of repositioning the party for better gains; otherwise it would create internal unrest, which could affect the party negatively.

“I speak as a final year student of GIMPA Law School; the recent election had a lot of negative effect on the party, NPP, of which I am a member.

“We were all expecting the President to effect some changes in Cabinet in his first term in office but it never happened and this had a great effect on the December 7 Polls

“People projected over a million votes’ difference against NDC, but eventually it never happened. The NPP’s MPs defeat could be linked to the President’s failure to reshuffle; especially the non performing MPs,” he said.

He added, “From Aflao to Elubo, NDC won almost all the seats, meaning the MPs and the ministers were not performing. If this continues, we will have internal revolution in the party. So am using this platform to appeal to the President to reshuffle his men who didn’t perform. About 90% of the ministers didn’t perform, If this continues, I am afraid the party will have it tough in 2024.

“I have been with this party since 1987, together with the late Jake Obestebi Lamptey, former President Kufuor, Samuel Odoi-Sykes, even Nana Addo himself and Nii Ayittey Boafo. Ayittey Boafo, who started with the party in 1985, has not been given the chance to serve the party.

“The President should really do a real house cleansing, and we must all come on board to re-strategize and plan to move the country forward,” he said in an interview.