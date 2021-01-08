Stars Thrill Fans At Koforidua Homecoming ’20

Barima Sidney

Some selected Ghanaian artistes became the toast of thousands of music fans when they put up a splendid performance at the maiden edition of an event dubbed ‘Koforidua Homecoming 2020’ held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The three-day event, which was organised by ANSOFF Marketing Consult, is a campaign that seeks to promote and enhance talent in the youth both home and abroad to ensure togetherness to help in the developmental agenda of Koforidua and the entire country at large.

It brought together all citizens of Koforidua who participated in various activities which include a marathon, trade exhibition fair, gospel rock show, highlife night and dance, pool party among others.

It was climaxed with street jam held at Koforidua old traffic light and it was attended by music fans from all walks of life.

The much anticipated street jam was set in motion with performances from some upcoming stars who gave credence to why they are the next big thing to come from Koforidua.

It also witnessed live performances from the likes of Yaa Pono, Strongman, Eno Barony, Koo Ntakra, Kwaku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Ras Kuuku, Barima Sidney, and a host of others who thrilled fans with their energetic performances.

All the artistes who performed at the event were something else on the night and their performances were just okay to wow the crowd.

They performed back to back of their hit songs which got fans dancing all through the night.

The jam was dominated by the youth, but looking through the crowd, one could spot a number of elderly people. Indeed, they proved that age was nothing but a number as they were seen rubbing shoulders with the youth, dancing and singing along to hit songs.

It brought together a mammoth crowd who danced and cheered to the spectacular performance put up by all the artistes. It was indeed one that would be remembered for a very long time.

By George Clifford Owusu