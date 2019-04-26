Rex Omar, Others For MTN Music Festival

Rex Omar

Rex Omar, Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie have been named the headline artistes for the May Day edition of theMTN Music Festival.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, all the artistes billed to thrill music fans at the show are expected to treat patrons to unforgettable live musical performances.

There will also be appearances from other special guest artistes on the night.

A number of personalities, including celebrities, creative industry stakeholders and music lovers from all walks of life are expected to grace the event, which is being organised by MTN.

With only four days to the event, the organisers have indicated that measures are being put in place to make the event historic than the previous edition which witnessed performances from Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Efya, among others.

The MTN Music Festival, held on the eve of selected national holidays throughout the year, is geared towards celebrating Ghanaian music and culture.

The MTN Music Festival is one of many initiatives undertaken to support the growth of the entertainment and creative arts industry in Ghana.

MTN Ghana has also created other traditional and digital platforms, including MTN Hitmaker and MTN regional festivals.