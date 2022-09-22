Rita Dominic Denies Giving Birth To Twins

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has denied reports that she and her husband, Fidelis have welcomed a set of twins.

Wednesday reports say the couple welcomed the twins in the United Kingdom, UK.

Some Nigerians had even gone to extent of congratulating them on social media.

However reacting, the actress described the report as ‘fake news’.

She tweeted a picture with the caption “Fake news”.

Rita Dominic tied the knot traditionally with her husband in April 2022.

The wedding ceremony which took place in Owerri was attended by several celebrities including Joke Silva, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach and Shan George. Others were veteran comedians and actors Julius Agwu and Okey Bakassi. Some other A-list celebrities who graced the wedding ceremony were Queen Nwokoye, Uche Elendu, Ese Eriata, BBNaija’s TolaniBaj, Mercy Eke and Idia Aisien.