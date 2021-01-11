Road Accidents Kill More Persons In Eastern Region

It has emerged that a total of one hundred and nine (109) pedestrians were killed through road accidents in the Eastern Region between January and December 2020.

A total of 101 pedestrians were also killed within the same period in 2019.

The Eastern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Mr. Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, who disclosed this added that the accidents involved 2,454 vehicles comprising 1,110 commercial vehicles, 821 private vehicles, and 523 motorcycles/ tricycles in 2020.

He said between January to December in 2019, a total of 1,324 vehicles comprising 695 commercial vehicles, 609 private vehicles, and 290 motorcycles/ tricycles were involved in fatal accidents.

According to Chief Superintendent Mr. Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, this indicates that accidents in 2020 were higher than in 2019.

He explained that commercial vehicles accounted for 180 deaths, private vehicles, 109, while motorcycles/ tricycles also accounted for 136 in 2020.

“The 2019 and 2020 Road accidents were divided into quarterly returns; that’s 1st quarter beginning from January to March, 2nd quarter April to June, 3rd quarter July to September and 4th quarter October to December,” he said.

The Regional MTTD commander narrated that the figure indicated a huge increase as compared to 2019 figures, within the same period under review.

Chief Superintendent, Mr. Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu noted that this occurred because police personnel were no longer conducting road checks as it used to do during the previous years due to COVID-19.

Mr. Ahiatafu expressed worry at the spate of road accidents, particularly that of motorcycles/ tricycles.

He indicated that many of the drivers on the roads had no valid licences and cautioned them to desist from driving, and also urged pedestrians to be vigilant when walking by the roadside in all aspects.

Mr. Ahiatafu, however, noted that his outfit in collaboration with Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Road Safety Commission, and other stakeholders is going to ensure that only holders of valid licences drive.

He added that motorists would be educated about road signs to minimise road accidents.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua