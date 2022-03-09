Road Ministry Replies Haruna Iddrisu Over Temale Interchange Gaffe

The Ministry of Roads and Highways says the claims by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Temale South, Haruna Iddrisu that the Tamale Interchange construction is not up to standard is false.

According to the Ministry, the construction of the Tamale interchange is in accordance with the standards and specifications of the ministry.

The ministry stated that all tests conducted on the project revealed that the interchange went through all required procedures.

This follows a request by Haruna Iddrisu that a structural audit must be conducted on the project.

In a statement issued by the Roads Ministry in response to the allegation, the road ministry explained that all necessary steps have been put in place to ensure that the interchange is fit for purpose.

“We wish to state categorically that the Tamale interchange project has been undertaken in accordance with the standards and specifications of the Ministry. The bridge has been designed to have a 100-year design life. The design went through a rigorous process of approval before implementation,” excerpts of the statement read.

Furtherance to that, the ministry also said it appointed an independent supervision consultant to superintend the execution of the works “in line with best practice.”

“All test results conducted during Construction have proven to be above the required specifications. The Ministry assures all Ghanaians that the necessary steps have been taken to ensure the bridge’s stability and value for money,” according to the statement.

The Temale Interchange which is the first interchange to be constructed in the Northern Region forms part of the $2billion SinoHydro Master Project Support Agreement signed by the NPP government.

By Vincent Kubi