Efya Warns Fellow Artistes Over Her Old Verses On Their Songs

Songstress, Efya Nokturnal has sent a caveat to fellow musicians who are keeping songs she did verses on three years ago not to release such songs now.

According to her, she sounds different now and therefore, she doesn’t want her 3-years-old verses to represent her henceforth.

In a tweet on Monday, she has asked the musicians to link up for fresh verses instead.

Efya said she has changed “lyrically, sonically and musically.”

She wrote; “PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n its past 3 years .!! PLS DONT DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically .kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song.”

By Francis Addo