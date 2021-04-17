Robbers Hold Smalling At Gun Point

Chris Smalling

Armed robbers broke into Roma defender Chris Smalling’s house on Thursday night, and stole valuable possessions such as jewellery and watches.

Sources at the club confirmed to ESPN that Smalling was awoken in the middle of the night in the house he shares with his wife and son as three armed men in hoods entered his house.

He was then forced at gun point to open his safe and hand over jewellery, Rolex watches and other valuables. Sources disclosed to ESPN that the player and his family were unhurt.

Smalling called the police at 4:55 am CEST (10:55 pm ET), who quickly arrived on the scene and are looking for the culprits.

The 31-year-old was not involved in Roma’s Europa League quarterfinal second leg clash through injury, which saw them draw 1-1 with Ajax. They progress to the semifinals 3-2 on aggregate and will face Manchester United, Smalling’s former side.