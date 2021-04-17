Family Gives To Four Institutions

A scene from one of the presentation ceremonies

As part of its social responsibility, the family of the late Adansihene Nana Kwabena Ofori, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to four needy institutions.

The items donated to the institutions are boxes of sanitisers, liquid soaps, boxes of tissue papers, and boxes of nose masks among others to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The beneficiary institutions are the Fomena Health Centre, Fomena District Police Headquarters, Abu-Bonsra JHS and Ahinsan Camp Prison, all in the Ashanti Region.

Presenting the items, Nana Kwame Opoku Boahen (Ekuona Abusuapayin), who presented the items on behalf of the family, said the safety equipment were to be used in their facilities to protect themselves and the public.

He called for more education in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that most Ghanaians are still ignorant about the existence of the virus.

He is optimistic the rate of spread will minimise when education is intensified.