Re-Opening Of Cinemas Long Overdue – Kofi Asamoah

Kofi Asamoah

Movie Producer, Kofi Asamoah, is calling on government to re-open cinemas a year after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, government has opened many places of work and worship, thus President Akufo-Addo can do the same for cinemas.

“I really think that it is long overdue because you see if we are able to have 275 of them sit in Parliament, and say that they are able to follow COVID-19 protocols, and there is no cause for alarm or whatsoever, we should be able to do same for the cinemas.”

Kofi Asamoah said that unlike Parliament, people do not have to talk in cinemas, adding the people will also easily follow the COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of masks.

“In the cinema, you clap, you laugh, you cry, you are out, it is that simple. It is possible to be in a cinema and watch an entire film with a nose mask on,” he disclosed.

The filmmaker added that if government trusts children to go to school daily and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, they can trust adults will do exactly that when they visit the cinemas.

“The cinema is an enclosed space but how many of the churches we have in this country are in open air spaces? But they are all working graciously and adhering to protocols.

“So if bankers can work and people from all walks of life can go to the banks, wear their nose masks, do their transactions and leave, why can’t they walk into the cinema, watch the movie and leave.

“Cinema is even a place where the crowd can be controlled. If you enter it is strictly by ticketing. It is a highly controlled environment,” the CEO of Kofas Media said.

Kofi Asamoah is not the only person asking government to re-open the cinemas.

Late last year, the National Film Authority – Action Group (NFA-AG) petitioned President Akufo-Addo through the Tourism Ministry to open cinemas across the country.

According to them, this is to enable the film industry kick-start its process of recovery after it was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have carefully evaluated the potential spread of the virus at our cinemas and the attached risk assessment shows the residual rating as safe for re-opening. We propose an online booking system which will allow us to track and trace our customers easily,” the group indicated.