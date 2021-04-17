Seminar For Music Stakeholders Soon

Awal Alhassan. INSET: Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)

Ghanaian music producer, Awal Alhassan, known in the music industry as Possigee, is set to host the maiden edition of a music seminar dubbed ‘Mixclass Project’ for musicians, publishers as well as stakeholders in the music industry in Ghana.

The seminar, which will take place from April 27 to 29, is in line with the vision of the producer to work to ensure that Ghanaian artistes acquire basic skills in music to enable to them meet the challenges ahead of them.

It will provide music producers, publishers and other stakeholders with insight and knowledge about how music is created, marketing and distribution of musical works, and artiste management, among others.

It will feature some of the most seasoned music personalities in Ghana who will share ideas, principles and experiences they have acquired within the music circuit over the years.

The main focus of the workshop is geared towards pushing Ghanaian music beyond the borders of Ghana, and to create a platform to bring together new musicians to explore the future of the music industry.

A structured and concise segment of this seminar will also avail participants with the legalities and policies of the industry as a whole, like copyright, publishing and licensing issues.

The speakers at the seminar will lead discussions to examine the areas of intellectual property and copyrights within the creative arts fraternity.

Mr. Alhassan, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Possigee Production, noted that the yet to be organised seminar would help music stakeholders to adopt strategies that would help them to push Ghanaian music to the global market.

Possigee has worked with a number of local and international artistes such as Wizkid, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kuami Eugene, among others.

He has been a major instrument to the success of songs such as ‘Dance For Me’ (Ruff N Smooth), ‘Hero’ (Stonebwoy), ‘Angela’ (Kuami Eugene), ‘Far Away’ (Sarkodie ft. Korede Bello), ‘CCTV’ (King Promise ft. Sarkodie).

By George Clifford Owusu