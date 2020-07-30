Robbers Kill Security Man, Escape With Cash

A suspected armed robbery incident has left a security man attached to Wabco Gas Filing Station at Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region dead.

The private security officer, Moses Buer, about 60 years old, was reportedly shot by the unknown assailants when performing a guide duty at the fuel station at midnight yesterday.

Confirming the heinous crime to DAILY GUIDE, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Aboagye, Commander of the Sege District Police Headquarters, said around 5:30 a.m., he received a distress call about a man found lying on the premises of the fuel station in a pool of blood.

According to him, police rushed to the scene and found the lifeless body of the security man lying down, with his hands tied to his back and his legs, mouth and neck all tied with a mosquito net used as rope.

The Commander said that “preliminary investigation revealed that some yet-to-be identified people broke into the premises, entered into one of the offices, got access to the deposit safe and took away a cash sum of GH¢15,000 and murdered the man who happens to be the security of the place.”

He assured the public that police would work hard to track down all those in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for autopsy while investigations continue.

From Vincent Kubi, Sege