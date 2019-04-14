Robbers Target 1D1F; Kill Chinese

DGN Online has gathered that a 58-year-old Chinese national has been allegedly killed by armed robbers in the Eastern Region.

The robbers are said to have attacked an apartment housing Chinese numbering about seven undertaking a One District, One Factory Project.

The seven were said to have been robbed at gunpoint.

The deceased, Song Zhao Sheng, was said to be working on Government’s One District, One Factory project at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District.

DGN Online is informed that her body has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital Morgue

According to an eyewitness account, the victim was hit at the back of her head with a cement block by the robbers after attempting to resist the robbers.

BY DGN Online