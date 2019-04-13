Stop Begging Police To Free Troublemakers – Nana Tells Chiefs

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has urged traditional rulers to desist from the practice of begging law enforcement officers to free persons who they arrest over violent acts.

Mr. Akufo-Addo made the call on Saturday, April 13, 2019, which was the second day of his tour of the Ahafo Region.

He interacted with the chiefs and people of Kenyasi No 1&2, Ntotroso, Gyedu Wamanahinso and surrounding communities at the forecourt of Asutifi South District Assembly.

Addressing them, the president pleaded with the chiefs to henceforth, stop pleading for perpetrators of violence who have been arrested by the police.

He noted “nananom let me plead with you to stop going to the police to release people who have been arrested for engaging in violence. With passage of the vigilante bill which I presented to Parliament to look at, if we continue in this way, political violence will not stopped.”

He repeated his resolve to stop political violence during general elections, saying the vigilante bill when passed will not deal with those who engage in violence but big men who also engage the boys, be it MP or a minister of state.

The Omanhene of Kenyasi no. 1, Nana Kofi Osei Abiri, in his welcome address, pleaded with government to assist the community add more infrastructure to a detective police college being built by the Kenyasi No 1 community.

He further appealed to the government to help put up technical and vocational schools for youths in the area to acquire employable skills.

He said the nursing schools at Ntotroso and secondary schools at the district need more infrastructure.

BY Daniel Dayee