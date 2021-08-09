Roots Hotel Celebrates 10th Anniversary

CEO Roots Hotel Apartment, Hussein Fakhry

Roots Hotel Apartment has launched the celebration of its 10th anniversary with activities aimed at whipping-up domestic tourism.

Officially opened in August 2011, the hotel has grown into one of the popular hospitality facilities in the country, offering domestic tourism services to guests from diverse backgrounds.

Ghanaian Arts and Culture activities lined up for the 10th anniversary celebration includes, ‘The GH Jazz Collective” with musicians like Bernard Ayisi, Sandra Huson, Bright Osei, Victor Dey, Joseph Barnor and Frankk Kissi.

The Roots Hotel Apartment will also hold a night of exclusive wood carving & eat and paint session and special live band sessions.

Chief Executive Officer, Roots Hospitality International, Hussein Fakhry, speaking at the anniversary launch in Accra said the hotel has grown to become part of the country’s hospitality industry.

“From the selection of the location, to the design, to the creation of the brand, to the crafting of the experience, to the sleepless nights on the details, together with my team, we have been able to make a difference,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the customers who have kept the facility operating.

“Sunday, August 8, our hotel turns 10 and that means, many years next to you, who have seen us grow and improved day by day through our services and dedication to you, our guest, for making this 10th anniversary a remarkable success,” he said.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Technical Services, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ekow Sampson speaking at the event commended Roots Hotel Apartment for its remarkable achievements.

He said the GTA has initiated moves to whip up interest in domestic tourism and generate local interest for Ghanaian arts and culture.

Mr Sampson indicated that the GTA’s domestic tourism campaign dubbed “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” is helping to showcase Made-in-Ghana products to the locals and international diaspora community in terms of cuisine, dance, fashion and music.

“This will offer us the opportunity to develop our local tourism as it will ultimately pull the diaspora into the country to experience and celebrate Ghana through our Tourism, Arts and Culture Industry,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri