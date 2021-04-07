RTI Commission Public Institutions To Submit Report

The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has asked all public institutions to submit their annual report.

According to the Commission, the request was in line with the Right to Information Act, Act 989.

The Commission made this known in a press release dated April 6, 2021.

In the release signed by its Executive Secretary, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, the Commission said the report from each institution shall include: the number of applications for information during the reporting period, January 2020 to December 2020; the number of applications approved and the number rejected together with reasons for the rejection; the number of reviews requested, and the number granted and the number dismissed together with reasons; and the number of applications to the court for judicial review and the results of the review, if any.

According to the release, “public institutions are to note that these reports are to be submitted to the Commission sixty (60) days after the 31st of December each year”.

Below is the release

By Melvin Tarlue