Runaway Covid-19 Patients Found – GHS

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye

Two persons who fled isolation centers after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been found, says Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

He said the two who were diagnosed at Old Fadama, a suburb of Accra, and Tamale reportedly took to their heels after their Covid-19 test results came back positive.

Dr Aboagye, speaking at the Ministry of Information’s Covid-19 press briefing said, “the Fadama case I am aware, they’ve been found and those in Tamale have also being found. They are all being taken care of.”

It would be recalled that the incidence in Accra involved a commercial head porter who eluded contact tracers after her test results came in on Monday, April 6.

She was one of two people who had their samples taken at Old Fadama but could not be located when contact tracers returned for them to commence their supportive care.

One of them was found with the assistance of the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Metropolitan Assembly on April 9 while the status of the former was unknown until today.

The Tamale incident involved a Guinean lady in her 20s, who scaled the wall at the back of the hotel where she and nine others were being held in mandatory quarantine back in March.

Ghana’s Covid-19 tally is 1,671 with 188 recoveries and 16 deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri