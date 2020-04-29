Scrap Dealer Who Sprayed Liquid Into Policewoman’s Eyes Granted Bail

A 22-year-old scrap dealer, Osman Amadu, who allegedly sprayed some liquid substance into the eyes of a duty policewoman enforcing the Restrictions on Movement Order, has been granted bail.

Amadu was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties to be justified.

He is to reappear on May 27 for case management.

The court is yet to receive the lab report of the substances allegedly sprayed into the policewoman’s eyes.

Amadu, charged with causing harm and failing to comply with the restrictions imposed by President Akufo-Addo, has pleaded not guilty before the presiding Judge, Afia Owusu Appiah.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, told the Court that Lance Corporal Bernice Osei Wusu, stationed at Kaneshie Divisional Headquarters, was the complainant.

Amadu was also a resident of Russia, Accra.

The Prosecution said on April 10, at about 9am, the complainant was on a COVID-19 Safety duty snap check at the Zongo Junction, near the Great Lamptey Mills School.

He said, Amadu, who arrived at the point as a passenger of a taxi cab, became offended when Lance Corporal Osei Wusu asked where he was headed to.

He, consequently, sprayed a liquid substance from a small bottle into the eyes of the policewoman.

Prosecution said the complainant shouted for help so her colleague and other witnesses went to her aid.

Amadu was immediately arrested and brought together with the substance to the Kaneshie Police Station for investigations.

The medical report showed that the complainant sustained severe injuries in both eyes.

The Prosecution said Amadu admitted the offence and investigations revealed that was roaming in breach of the Stay Home Directive.