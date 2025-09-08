Sabalenka Outlasts Anisimova To Clinch US Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka

In a battle of power and precision, Aryna Sabalenka held her nerve to defeat Amanda Anisimova in the US Open women’s final, capitalizing on her opponent’s costly unforced errors to seal victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka, the Belarusian known for her tiger tattoo and relentless groundstrokes, committed just 15 unforced errors compared to Anisimova’s 29, a margin that proved decisive in the contest.

With the New Jersey-born American contesting only her second major final, the partisan crowd rallied behind er, but she struggled to maintain momentum against her experienced rival.

Sabalenka set the tone in the opening set with just four unforced errors, converting all three break-point chances she created to silence the vocal home support.

She carried that intensity into the second set, breaking early, but faltered in the 10th game when a fluffed smash gifted Anisimova a lifeline. The American converted to level the set, sparking hope among her fans.

However, Sabalenka’s composure shone in the tiebreak. She unleashed an unreturnable serve on match point to clinch the title, leaving Anisimova in tears—just months after enduring the heartbreak of a 6-0, 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat.

The victory adds another Grand Slam trophy to Sabalenka’s growing collection, reaffirming her status as one of the most dominant forces in the women’s game.