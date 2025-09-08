Black Starlets Set For WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship In Ivory Coast

Black Starlets players

GHANA’S BLACK Starlets have been handed their full schedule for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship, set to kick off on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

The Starlets, drawn in Group A, will open their campaign with a clash against Togo on Saturday, September 20, at 6:00 p.m.

They will then face hosts Ivory Coast in a highly anticipated encounter on Tuesday, September 23, also at 6:00 p.m., before completing the group stage against Niger on Friday, September 26, at 3:00 p.m.

All three group fixtures will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

The tournament doubles as the qualifying competition for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the best teams from the zone earning tickets to the continental showpiece.

The Black Starlets, two-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners, head into the competition with hopes of reigniting their dominance in youth football by securing qualification and sending a strong signal to the rest of Africa.

BY Wletsu Ransford