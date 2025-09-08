GFA Trains Premier League Match Commissioners Ahead Of New Season

Match Commissioners after the training

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) on Saturday, September 6, 2025, held a one-day training workshop for Premier League Match Commissioners at its headquarters in Accra, as part of preparations for the upcoming season.

The workshop, hosted at the GFA Conference Room in Ridge, sought to sharpen the knowledge and skills of Commissioners to guarantee the smooth, safe, and secure running of matches across the country.

The training featured lectures, case studies, and examinations, offering both theoretical and practical learning experiences.

Deputy General Secretary and Director of National Teams, Alex Asante, opened the session with a warm welcome to participants, commending them for their sacrifice and commitment to Ghanaian football.

He also led a discussion on the roles and responsibilities of Match Commissioners, stressing their vital role in competition management.

Director of Competitions, Julius Ben Emunah, guided participants through the competitions framework and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols. He emphasized the need for collaboration between Commissioners, clubs, referees, and security officials to maintain integrity and safety at match venues.

General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, delivered a lecture on the 2025 Premier League Regulations, highlighting the importance of strict compliance with the rules governing Ghana’s elite competition. He later closed the workshop.

The training concluded with participants engaging in case study discussions and examinations designed to test their understanding of the material presented.

BY Wletsu Ransford