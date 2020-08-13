Sakumono Tennis Chief Pledges New Club House

Henry Akwaboah

The newly elected Sakumono Tennis Club President, Henry Akwaboah, who doubles as the Managing Director of Engen Ghana, has pledged to build a new club house and also refurbish the washrooms.

He disclosed this at the first general meeting with the members of the club last Saturday at the club house at Sakumono.

According to the chairman, the executive also felt the need to have a development fund, which will be used for renovation projects for the club.

He encouraged members to read and familiarise themselves with the bye-laws.

He also spoke about the issue of identifying how to assist the ball boys with potential and the right attitude. He mentioned that this assistance could be in the form of setting up a fund.

Akwaboah pointed out that in the spirit of brotherhood, it was important to develop a database of all members. He encouraged members to provide their birthdays, so they could have a special mention on the date.

He later inaugurated five different committees to help steer the affairs of the tennis club for the next two years.

The committees are disciplinary committee, technical committee, resource mobilization committee, welfare committee and project committee.

The technical committee will be chaired by Alfred Tsyi, and members include William Akuffo (a coach) and Tina Yamak.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Akwaboah said the initiative will help bring diverse views on board for the effective administration of the club’s activities.

Akwaboah added that the formation and inauguration of the committees will help the club to be one of the well structured clubs in the country.