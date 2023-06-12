Samini Announces Return To Music

Samini

Dancehall artiste, Samini is back to a full-time music career after he took a hiatus from active music to pursue education at the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA).

He announced on Saturday that he was done with school. He wrote his last exams and now waiting for his graduation to finally say bye to school.

In the absence of school, he will be allotting all his time to his music career, promising music fans to expect more from him.

“Today I’m proud to tell all my loved ones and well-wishers that I’m Officially done with my exams for my PROJECT MANAGEMENT DEGREE PROGRAM at GIMPA BUSINESS SCHOOL and am awaiting Graduation….. Morale. YOU CAN DO IT NO MATTER HOW LATE. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. Back to the music. Lol. Dem no ready for what’s cooking smh,” he wrote on social media post.

“I’ve finished school and I can’t believe it. #TGBTG …. Grand #graduation loading. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa. Thanks to all my mates especially @KokoveliGh who reminded me of my promise to myself …BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. YOU CAN DO IT. ????????❤✊???????? BACK TO THE MUSIC. Ready,” he tweeted.