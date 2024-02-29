Samini Speaks At Howard University

Samini (left) in a pose with Akwasi Agyeman, GTA boss

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in the music scene as Samini, has addressed an audience at the prestigious Howard University, Washington DC, USA.

Known as the King of African dancehall music, Samini spoke at the now-named Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts about the power of culture and music to unite people from all over the world.

He discussed his thoughts on music as a universal language, highlighting its capacity to build deep connections with a wide range of listeners that cut beyond distances.

The discussion, which was organised by Beyond the Return in association with the Ghana Tourism Authority, gave Samini an opportunity to promote the critical role that music plays in promoting harmony and understanding amongst people from different cultural backgrounds.

Having performed creditably in the Ghanaian music scene for the past decades, Samini, who is recognised as one of the successful music icons, in an Instagram post, wrote, “I delved into the powerful discourse on ‘The role of music and culture in bridging the gap between the global Diaspora and Africa’ during the ‘Return Conversation’ at Howard University.”

Attending the event were Socrates Safo, the Director of Creative Arts at National Commission on Culture (NCC), and Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Credited with several hit songs, such as ‘Linda’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, ‘Body Flame’ and a host of others, Samini has performed alongside Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Little, Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Damian Marley, Bennie Man, Jay-Z, Chaka Demus & Pliers, and Steel Pulse.

By George Clifford Owusu