KiDi Set To Release New Single

KiDi

Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in the local music scene as KiDi, will today release his new single titled ‘Danger’ for fans to celebrate Ghana Month.

This would be KiDi’s first release of the year, and it would undoubtedly satisfy Ghanaian and international music fans.

The danceable Afrobeats hit, produced by the incredible Blaisebeatz, sets the tone for the year as KiDi prepares for his upcoming studio album.

The well-composed dance track will definitely cause a stir in the music industry. The song is available for download on digital platforms such as YouTube.

KiDi is also giving away handmade Danger Capsule bikini gear to 30 fortunate female fans.

The goal of this campaign is to recognise the beauty and individuality of women, especially African women, through a partnership between KiDi and the swimwear brand #SwimsbyDidi.

With the release of his latest single, the Lynx Entertainment signee is eager to make his imprint in the international music scene.

Acknowledged for compositions that have won awards, including ‘Touch It’, ‘Blessed’, ‘Thunder’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Odo’, and ‘Adiepena’, KiDi gained prominence in 2017 with the release of ‘Say You Love Me’.

At the 2018 Ghana Music Awards, he was awarded Highlife Song of the Year for his popular song ‘Odo’.

Subsequently, he won Album of the Year for his debut album ‘Sugar’ at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 VGMA.

By George Clifford Owusu