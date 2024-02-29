Wyclef, Shaggy For Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy

Celebrated Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has announced that he may be bringing Wyclef Jean and Shaggy to his Bhim Concert in December.

The dancehall artiste made this known when he met with the two global music icons.

He said, “Ghana look out. You don’t know Bhim Concert 2024 Wyclef on the bill, Shaggy on the bill.”

The Bhim Concert is one of the well-patronised outdoor events in Ghana in December.

Over the years, the Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy, has brought in some big names in the dancehall music industry to this event.

In recent times, he is said to have filled the Accra Sports Stadium; a goal which was accomplished with ease.