Samini Throws Challenge To Fill London’s O2 Arena

Samini

Ghana’s Reggae and Dancehall icon, Samini, has expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to fill London’s prestigious O2 Arena by himself, given the appropriate support.

The veteran musician believes that his global recognition and electrifying performances can attract fans from all corners of the world.

Samini shared his bold assertion during an interview on the Day Show with Berla Mundi, where he emphasized the potential of his brand to draw massive crowd.

Referencing his “Batman,” brand days, Samini highlighted his international acclaim and past accomplishments as a Mobo Award winner as some of the things to win attention out there.

“By myself, I will fill it,” he confidently declared, adding that the arena could reach full capacity with the right investment and promotion.

He underscored that he had been known internationally as Batman before adopting the Samini persona, and many around the world recognize the brand.

However, Samini clarified that he wouldn’t embark on such a venture alone. He expressed reservations about relying solely on Ghanaian investors, citing past experiences where their promises often went unfulfilled.

“I’m not gonna take that money and go and do this because a Ghanaian wants to see the place full. Hell no, no Ghanaian investor is going to do that,” Samini explained.

He pointed out that it’s not in Ghanaian culture to readily invest funds in such endeavours, and he doesn’t fully trust Ghanaian investors to support such a project.

Samini concluded that typical Ghanaian investors may engage in discussions and appear supportive, but when it comes to financial backing, their commitment tends to wane.

Despite this, he remains steadfast in his belief that with the right backing and promotion, he could achieve the remarkable feat of filling London’s O2 Arena, making him a force to be reckoned with on the global music stage.