Samira Bawumia Extends Support To KK Kabobo

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has demonstrated her compassion and solidarity by making a charitable donation to veteran Ghanaian music legend, KK Kabobo, who is currently grappling with a serious liver disease.

Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, conveyed the generous donation on behalf of Mrs. Bawumia during a visit to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra, where KK Kabobo is receiving medical treatment.

While the exact amount of the donation remains undisclosed, the gesture from Mrs Bawumia has been warmly received by KK Kabobo’s family, who expressed profound gratitude for the compassionate gesture.

Despite facing health challenges, KK Kabobo took a moment to acknowledge the overwhelming support he has received from loved ones, family members, and friends within the media fraternity.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation and urged Ghanaians to continue keeping him in their thoughts and prayers as he strives towards recovery.

The initiative to support KK Kabobo gained significant momentum following a heartfelt plea from broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who shared the musician’s plight on Facebook okabobon February 26.