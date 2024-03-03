Nollywood Mourns Mr. Ibu

John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has died at the age of 62.

The veteran actor died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Evercare Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

The veteran actor’s passing comes after a prolonged battle with illness, which captured the hearts of many.

Mr Ibu had been grappling with health challenges dating back to October 2013. His battle against illness culminated in a leg amputation and numerous surgeries, marking a period of adversity for the beloved actor.

He underwent a leg amputation due to complications from an undetected arterial infection. Despite efforts to save his life, the infection took its toll, leading to his demise.

As news of Mr. Ibu’s passing spread, tributes poured in from colleagues and admirers in the entertainment industry.

Celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and commemorate the legacy of the comedic icon.

“It is well… Rest well sir…” wrote Mercy Johnson Okojie, reflecting the collective sentiment of sorrow and respect shared by many.

“Sleep well Papa,” penned Ruth Kadiri, echoing the profound loss felt by the Nollywood community.

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post, lamenting the loss of a cherished member of the fraternity.

“Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria,” Rollas stated. “May his soul rest in peace.”

“Rest well, Mr. Ibu. We will definitely miss you!” wrote Peter of P-Square in a heartfelt post on X, reflecting the sentiments echoed across the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

The passing of Mr. Ibu marks yet another loss for the Nigerian film industry, coming just 24 hours after the demise of actor Quadri Oyebamiji, known as Sisi Quadri, in Osun State.

As the curtains close on Mr. Ibu’s illustrious career, his contributions to Nollywood and his enduring impact on audiences worldwide will forever be remembered and celebrated. May his soul find eternal peace.