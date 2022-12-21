Sammy Gyamfi Grabs NPP Lady?

National Communications Officer of the main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is tying the knot today December 21, 2022 at a private ceremony, DGN Online can report.

Per information gathered, the marriage was earlier scheduled to take place late September but was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates’ Congress .

The move is to give the groom, a father of one pre joyful moment after his re-election as National Communications Officer.

The traditional marriage is expected to be attended by top hierarchy of the NDC including former President John Dramani Mahama, defeated National Chairman, Samuel Ofusu Ampofo, elected National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah among others.

A source at the ceremony said the marriage is strictly-by-invitation and a brief ceremony.

Though the name of his wife is yet to be made known, but unconfirmed report indicates that the woman is a sympathizer of the ruling government.

By Vincent Kubi