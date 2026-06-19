Santasi–Ahenema Kokoben Flooding Worsens

One of the drains

Residents and business operators along the Santasi–Ahenema Kokoben stretch in the Ashanti Region have renewed urgent calls for government intervention as persistent flooding continues to wreak havoc on lives, property, and critical infrastructure in the area.

The latest downpour left sections of the road and adjoining communities submerged, with businesses and properties suffering extensive damage. Residents say the recurring floods are being fuelled by heavy stormwater from upstream areas, worsened by choked drains caused by indiscriminate dumping of waste and human activities.

Speaking during a visit by the Atwima Kwanwoma District Chief Executive (DCE), Grace Agyemang Asamoah, the Chief Executive Officer of Midland Industries Ghana Limited, Mr. Michael Adubofour, traced the origins of the crisis and recounted years of repeated flooding incidents.

He explained that the first major flood was recorded in 2022 after investigations revealed that a retaining wall constructed upstream had blocked the natural waterway, diverting massive volumes of stormwater onto the road and nearby settlements.

The incident, he noted, resulted in a devastating flood that reportedly claimed about five lives, swept away vehicles, and destroyed several properties.

According to him, the disaster should have triggered immediate engineering intervention, including the construction of a larger storm drainage system to channel excess water safely across the road. However, he said, that has not been done.

Mr. Adubofour lamented that despite assurances from officials of the Works and Housing sector in Kumasi after the 2022 incident, no substantial work has been carried out, leaving residents at the mercy of floods every rainy season.

He further indicated that the situation has been aggravated by the collapse of retaining walls along riverbanks, with erosion steadily eating away portions of adjoining lands and threatening further infrastructural collapse.

The Santasi–Ahenema Kokoben road, which serves as a boundary between the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and the Atwima Kwanwoma District, is also deteriorating rapidly due to the persistent flooding and uncontrolled runoff.

Residents who spoke during the DCE’s visit appealed for swift and lasting intervention, warning that the situation poses a serious threat to motorists, pedestrians, businesses, and nearby households, especially during heavy rains.

Responding to the concerns, Madam Agyemang Asamoah said the matter had just come to her attention and assured residents that it would be given the necessary attention.

She urged calm among residents and workers of Midland Industries Ghana Limited as efforts are made to find a lasting solution.

The DCE disclosed that she would engage the Mayor of Kumasi, relevant state agencies, and Kofi Job Construction Limited, the contractor working on the road, to assess the situation and determine appropriate engineering measures.

She stressed the need for collaboration among all stakeholders, noting the strategic importance of the area as a boundary between two major assemblies.

Madam Agyemang Asamoah also warned motorists and residents to exercise extreme caution during rainfall, to prevent further casualties, while authorities work on resolving the problem.

Meanwhile, residents remain hopeful that the latest engagement will translate into concrete action, including the construction of a modern drainage system to permanently address the flooding menace.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi