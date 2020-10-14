Sarkodie Honoured

Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has been crowned the 2020 Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA held last Saturday in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA).

The Anadwo hitmaker also took home three more awards – HipHop/Hiplife Song of the Year, HipHop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year.

His song, Saara, which featured singer Efya, won the Best Collaboration; and Oofeetso with Bright of Buk Bak won the HipHop/Hiplife Song of the Year.

Although he carried the ultimate award on the night, Sarkodie along with other winners did not take their awards in person because of the Covid-19 health protocols.

The show saw performances from Keche, Fameye, Eno Barony, Nathaniel Pryce and Stella Seal among others.