Saudi Arabia donates 50 tons of Dates to Ghana

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated date fruits to Ghana.

About 50 tons (2,500) were presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Accra.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia to Ghana presented the dates.

In a speech to receive the dates on behalf of Ghana, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, revealed that the donation was made by the custodian of the two Holy Mosques of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty King Salman Bin-Abdul-Aziz Al Saud.

​“Ghana-Saudi bilateral relations date back to 1960, when Ghana established a diplomatic presence in the Kingdom with the latter reciprocating later,” she recounted.

Since then, she said, the two countries have witnessed fruitful cooperation and strengthened relations.

“The increasing numbers of Ghanaian Muslims embarking on the annual ritual of the Hajj, and unique occasions such as we are witnessing today bear testimony to our excellent relations”, according to her.

​“This presentation ceremony is one more expression of the friendship and cooperation between Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Indeed Ghana has been a beneficiary of this symbolic gift of date fruits over the years.”

​“It is also insightful to know that dates are considered among the fruits of heaven in Islam and signify vitality and growth. Rooted in the religious teachings of the Prophet Mohammed, dates are traditionally recognized as a customary food item during Ramadan.”

​“Enriched with many vitamins, dates have been proven to promote heart, brain, respiratory and digestive health. All these facts indeed reveal Allah’s infinite knowledge and compassion for human kind,” she added.

​“Indeed, by this act of benevolence to Ghanaians, especially, the Muslim community, the gesture ties in well with the third pillar of the Islamic faith, which supports the giving of alms, thereby, facilitating the thorough observance of the fourth pillar, that is Ramadan.”

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Ghana, Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi, who presented the dates, said the dates is the most important fruit in Saudi Arabia with deep historical and religious significance.