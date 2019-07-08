Scheme To Improve Fish Quality Launched

The certified fish processors with the Class 1 certification in a photo with guests after the launch of the scheme.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) and the Fisheries Commission with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have launched a grading scheme for fish processors and traders.

The ‘Class 1 Recognition Scheme’ outdoored in Accra recently, is aimed at improving processed and smoked fish in Ghana by ensuring that fish processors adhere to the minimum standards for hygienic fish processing.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Francis Ato Cudjoe, in a speech noted that the main objectives of the Class 1 recognition scheme are to improve market access and income for fishers, and develop guidelines for the regulation and production of safe and healthy smoked fish.

“The current smoking and drying technique available have limitations that deserve greater attention in order to significantly improve small-scale fishers’ livelihoods and respond effectively to product safety challenges,” he noted.

The sector minister was therefore hopeful the scheme would not only ensure high quality fish for consumption but also increase the income generated by the fish processors.

Samuel Manu, Head of the post harvest Unit at MOFAD, explaining the processes involved in the acquisition of a Class 1 certification, indicated that fish processors can apply directly to the respective Zonal Fisheries Officers after meeting the acquired improved fish smoking oven and undergoing the healthy fish handling training.

“An internal audit of the processing facility will be conducted and recommendations made for the continuation of otherwise of the of the registration process. If the facility meets that required certification standards, a recognition status would be awarded to the fish processor,” he said.

Mr. Manu said the certificate would be renewed yearly and was not transferable.

USAID Deputy Mission Director, Steven E. Hendrix said the new certification scheme “will greatly benefit the health of these women, their families and their communities.”

Certificates and labels were presented to the first batch of 13 fish processing establishments that have been inspected and found to meet the International pre-requisite programme.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Nadia Nimako