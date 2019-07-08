Stay Away From Child Labour – Cocoa Farmers Warned

Joseph Boahene Aidoo

Cocoa farmers in Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire have been advised to desist from some unethical farming practices.

Among other things, farmers in both nations have been urged to desist from engaging the services of children in farming and the use of certain chemicals.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, addressing journalists on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Accra, said as Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire, have for the first time succeeded in setting the price of their cocoa beans on the terminal market, there have been appeals to both nations to ensure sustainable cocoa farming.

According to him, child labour has been a major concern for buying companies and nations.

He said consumers were becoming more concerned about the use of children in cocoa farming in both nations and are calling for an end to the practice.

Mr. Boahen Aidoo observed the need for farmers to engage in sustainable method of farming, devoid of the use harmful chemicals.

He explained that the welfare of farmers remained a top priority for both nations.

The Chief Executive reiterated that after extensive deliberation in Abidjan on the 3rd of July, 2019, Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire decided to implement the floor price concept by agreeing on a fixed living income differential of $400 per tonne for every cocoa sold by both countries from 2020/2021 season.

He said with the announcement, every cocoa that would be sold from Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire from 2020/2021 season would attract a fixed living income differential of $400.

An amount of $2,600 FOB the equivalent of $2,700 CIF per tonne was agreed upon as the floor price of cocoa for the two countries to take effect from the next cocoa season, the Chief Executive reiterated.

“It is instructive to note that this new arrangement fixes a constant extra $400 for every tonne of cocoa from the two countries. So, for example, with the 900,000 metric tonnes of cocoa produced last year, it would have fetched about $360 million dollars from the upper level of the supply chain to us here in Ghana at the lower level of the cocoa value chain,” he said.

“We remain committed to the call by the President (Akufo-Addo) to ensure a better living condition for our farmers and shall therefore not rest on our oars after this feat but further pursue other programmes and initiatives for the betterment of farmers and the sustainability of the industry,” according to him.

BY Melvin Tarlue