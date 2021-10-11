School Dormitory Gutted After WASSCE

The burnt school building

THE NYINAHIN Catholic Senior High School (SHS), in the Atwima Mponua District, in the Ashanti Region, has suffered a fire outbreak.

The inferno gutted the boys’ dormitory a few hours after the final year students of the school had finished writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Friday.

The blaze, according to eyewitnesses, travelled at top speed and virtually consumed the entire boys’ dormitory, causing massive destruction.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that mattresses, school uniforms, footwear, books, pens and other learning materials belonging to the students, were said to have been destroyed.

According to reports, it took the intervention of firefighters, who rushed there after receiving a distressed call, before the inferno was eventually contained, preventing more damage.

Luckily, no casualties were recorded during the fire outbreak as the students and the teaching staff were moved to safety as the fire intensified.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known but reports indicated that the security agencies that are investigating the fire outbreak are not ruling out a foul play in the incident.

When the report was being filed on Sunday afternoon, it was learnt that normalcy had been restored on campus as the affected students were still lamenting over their loss.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi