Shatta Wale And Boys Remanded

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale together with three of his boys have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for publication of false new.

The four were put before the court for circulating a video in which they alleged that the self proclaimed dance hall king had been shot by unknown persons.

Shatta Wale has been charged with one count of publication of false news while the other three, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Eric Vanetor and Iddris Yussif were charged with one count of abetment of publication of false news.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbo had pleaded with the court to grant them bail pending the trial, assuring it that the accused persons will appear any time for the the trial.

The application was however, opposed by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey who told the court that the accused persons would interfere with investigations when granted bail.

The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Assandor after hearing the parties remanded the accused persons to reappear on October 26, 2021.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak