Shatta Wale Fights GHAMRO Over GH¢30,000 Royalties

Shatta Wale

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale has bared his teeth at the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) over a sum of GH¢30,000 in royalties for his music.

Shatta Wale’s reactions followed after news broke out that he is the first Ghanaian artiste to receive a huge sum of money in royalties from GHAMRO.

In a series of tweets sighted by BEATWAVES on Wednesday, the ‘One Don’ hitmaker, lamented that the GH¢30,000 given to him as 2021 royalty is an insult to his music career.

In his Twitter post, Shatta Wale wrote, “30k is an insult to my entire music career!!! But this one as usual Ghana artiste will sit down and won’t voice out!! Ego reach your turn!!! I came out before most of your so-called artistes, so start crying for them cuz truth be told we are all not making any money here.”

This comes after the former Chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, revealed that Shatta Wale received immense royalties in 2021.

According to him, Shatta Wale had over GH¢30,000 in royalties and is the highest amount of money GHAMRO has given out in its history.

Speaking on GTV Tuesday morning, Rex Omar said Shatta Wale has not received his money because his team has failed to provide the needed account details.

“Royalty distribution was done in December, and Shatta Wale was the highest earner. We spoke to his management to come and give us his account details so that we can send the money to him. We don’t know who to pay it to because we don’t have his details.”

“The checks are signed and prepared, either his management or he, himself, comes for the check or gives us account details so that we can transfer the money into his account, and he hasn’t done that (sic),” he told Kafui Dey, host of the show.

Rex Omar’s comment comes days after Shatta Wale lamented about the failure of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to pay him his royalties.

Taking to Twitter again yesterday to register his dissatisfaction with GHAMRO’s inability to pay him the royalty, he wrote, “Our work as musicians or let’s say the creatives is sad in Ghana, but the players of the game will tell you they can’t speak (because) they don’t want people to insult them. Me, I’m hungry; I want everyone to insult me…I am hungry; where are my royalties? GHANA!!!(sic).”

However, Rex Omar says GHAMRO has contacted Shatta Wale’s team on numerous occasions to ensure he gets his royalties, but their efforts have not yielded any results.

He noted that as long as the money belongs to Shatta Wale, it would remain there for him.

“Shatta, your money is still at GHAMRO; bring your details so that they can pay your money to you, then start to hype GHAMRO so that it can do a lot for you,” Rex Omar said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke