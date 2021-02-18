Shatta Wale Hails Daily Guide Network

Shatta Wale

Multiple-award winning Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has thanked Daily Guide Network for appreciating his talents and hard work after been featured in the Daily Guide newspaper.

The Dancehall Artiste took to his Twitter page to thank the publishing company for their support in promoting his arts since his musical breakthrough.

Shatta Wale wrote @shattawalegh,” Thank you News One #1DON”.

Shatta Wale on February 5, was featured in the Daily Guide Newspaper after his hit songs “Ayoo” & “My level song got featured in the Hollywood movie “Black Beach” which was played in the nightclub scene.

The news written by Prince Fiifi Yorke, Daily Guide budding reporter also stated the Dancehall artiste becomes the second after Highlife artiste Kdei’s song ‘Asew’ was featured in the Christmas movie “ Jingle jungle”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke