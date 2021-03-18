Shatta Wale, Medikal, EL, Gyakie And Other To Release Singles On Friday

Social media is currently buzzing as top Ghanaian musicians have scheduled Friday, 19th March 2021 to release their individual songs.

According to netizens, Friday will be hotter than ever since artistes including award-winning Danchall artist Shatta Wale will be releasing “Blow Up” , single off his “Gift Of God “ album with Jamaican artiste Skillibeng.

Shatta Wale on his Twitter page wrote, “@Tomorrow am dropping my first international Dancehall song on my #GOGalbum, please n please if you can’t support it as a fan, media person or blogger..please leave my ting for me but if you wish to see Ghana shine then let’s put our differences aside and Go for Ghana #Blowup”.

Popular Hipop rapper, Medikal is also set to release a new song titled “Oseiyie” produced by Willis Beak with VGMA artist of the year, Kuami Eugene tomorrow.

On Medikal’s Instagram page he wrote,” New music with my bro @kuamieugene”.

Closing the curtains on who releases song on Friday is the adorable Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Gyakie. The artist is also set to release a remix version of her popular hit song “Forever” with Nigerian superstar Omah lay on Friday.

Gyakie on her Instagram page she wrote,” Hi l’m so excited to share the remix to FOREVER which teatures Nigerian superstar @Omah_Lay, this Friday! Kindly Pre-Order via link in bio.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke