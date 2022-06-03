Shirley Of Talented Kids Set To Drop New Single

Shirley Okyere, a finalist of Talented Kids season 10, is set to release her maiden single titled ‘My Time’.

The single, produced by Yaw Spoky, would be released on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as the young female gem kick-starts her journey to musical stardom just like her father, King Pharaoh of Aketekyie fame.

The young music sensation looks set to announce a presence in Ghana’s musical space with her upcoming single.

The upcoming single and video would be available across various streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Spotify, YouTube, and Boomplay, among others. GNA