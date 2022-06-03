Exup 40 To Embark On Regional Tour

Exup 40 Entertainment and Cultural Troupe, a traditional music and dance group based in the capital, will embark on a nationwide cultural musical tour in some selected regions to promote cultural music and dance.

The tour themed “Culture Contributes to Development”, will be used to stir up the passion of the young and also encourage other cultural groups in the country to work extra hard to attain success.

Renowned for its high energy and extremely expressive dance pieces, the group will hold workshops on traditional music and dance for students as well as members of the general public who want to learn traditional music and dance.

The group revealed that as part of activities lined-up to promote traditional music and dance during the tour, it will visit some selected educational institutions where its members would train and help to develop talents in the youth.

It added that the training programmes in the educational institutions were initiated to encourage the youth to develop interest in traditional music and dance.

Participants will be introduced to various topics in African traditional and popular culture, philosophy, and visual and performing arts to enhance their understanding of indigenous and contemporary African artistic expressions.

They will also be taught how to play some of the traditional musical instruments used in cultural music and dance.

The group is known for its award-winning documentary on COVID-19.

Credited with three albums, the group affiliated with the Centre for National Culture (CNC), has perform on a number of local and international events which include Busan Tafisa game held in South Korea and CAN 2008 held in Accra.

The group, which has performed a series of live shows in the United States of America among others, has Austin Dodzie Dotse as its project coordinator with support from its leaders like Kingsley Nana Kwasi Boateng, Anthony Sokey and Vivian Frimpong as the company general secretary, and Mr. Moses Ashigbi as the manager.

The group will be traveling to Lisbon, Portugal, in October to perform at its upcoming music and cultural festival.

By George Clifford Owusu