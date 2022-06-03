KATH Nurse Stabbed By Hooligans

A NURSE at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has been stabbed and wounded.

Two unknown robbers stabbed Animah Acheampong, 32, with a knife and took away her money and mobile phone.

Animah Acheampong was rescued on time and rushed to the hospital, where she is responding to treatment.

She was attacked at the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

A police report said the unfortunate incident happened around 1:20am on May 20, 2022.

It said security men of AAMUSTED brought the injured nurse to the police station to officially lodge a complaint.

“Daniel Kabiah and Michael Owusu are both security men of AAMUSTED),” the police document disclosed.

“They brought Animah Acheampong, aged 32, a nurse at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, to the station.”

The two security men reported that the nurse (victim) was attacked with a knife and was wounded in the abdomen.

They said the attackers took away her Samsung mobile phone and an unspecified amount of money and fled.

According to the complainants, the two unknown young men attacked the nurse “in the university’s campus”.

“Victim sustained a cut on her abdomen. Victim received first aid from the university’s clinic,” the report indicated.

She was first rushed to the SDA Hospital, Kwadaso, before being referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.

“Police proceeded to the hospital where victim was met on admission responding to treatment,” the report disclosed.

Meanwhile, the police have assured that efforts were being made to immediately apprehend suspects for investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi