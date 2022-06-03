NPP Savannah Women’s Organizer Calls for Unity To Break The Eight

The Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed, has called on past executives, new executives, and aspirants who lost the just ended regional executives elections to unite and work together to ensure the breaking of the eight-year governance cycle.

“ The elections are over and we need to turn a new leaf and work collectively to make Savannah Region a haven for the New Patriotic Party. We must put the past aside, build bridges and forge ahead for a better NPP. We must eschew self-interest, and petty squabbles and unite for the interest of the party. With a peaceful and united front, we will be able to consolidate and sustain the gains made and eventually break the eight-year governance cycle in the country.

According to her, there is the need to intensify broader consultations and consensus building to ensure an efficient, effective and a successful administrations of the party in the region.

“My doors are widely open for everyone, let’s work mutually for the party’s resounding victory come 2024. I am forthright and focused with a strategic vision to see an attractive broad-based, vibrant, and dignified women’s wing of NPP in the Savannah Region with the support of every single member of our party in the region we can.”

The Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP expressed her whole-hearted appreciation to all members of the party , delegates and most especially her team for tirelessly working to make her victory possible.

“I am overjoyed to once again serve you as Women’s Organizer with this formidable and solid crop of newly elected Savannah regional executives under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu otherwise known as Prof. Kalamonia.

I remain indebted to the illustrious delegates for the confidence reposed in me. It was a decision well made and I will surely not disappoint you.

This victory is not mine (Hajia Safia Mohammed), it is yours. You won, we won, NPP won, Savannah region won and Gonja land won,” she said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo