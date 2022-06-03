UDS Denies Appointing New Vice-Chancellor

Management of the University for Development Studies(UDS) has denied appointing a new Vice Chancellor for the University.

A statement signed by Nurudeen Issah Abubakar, Registrar, UDS read that, “the attention of the Governing Council and the Management of the University for Development Studies has been drawn to reports on some social media platforms alleging that some person(s) has been appointed as the “ Next Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies.”

“ The University wishes to state emphatically that the Governing Council has not yet met to take a final decision on who becomes the next Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies.”

He assured all stakeholders of UDS that the process for appointing a Vice Chancellor for the University for Development Studies is very transparent and devoid of back-room arrangements.

According to the UDS registrar, the procedures contained in statute 8, subsection 8.10 of the UDS state in respect of the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor, “ when a vacancy occurs in the office of the Vice-Chancellor a search committee shall be constituted by Council within thirty (30) days.

“ The University management wishes to reiterate that the Governing Council has not yet met to decide on the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor,” it said.

Management of the University for Development Studies, therefore, advised the general public to disregard the reports adding that when the Governing Council meets to decide on the matter, the University will officially make that known to the general public.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale