Sika Crowned Winner Of Pose For Africa Reality Show

Sika

Fast-rising Ghanaian model, Diamond Victoria, also known as Sika, was last Saturday crowned winner of the maiden edition of the ‘Pose for Africa’ TV reality show held at the Premier Beach Resort at Kokrobite in Accra.

Pose for Africa reality show is aimed at empowering, grooming and redefining aspiring female models in Africa by creating a life-changing opportunity for the ladies.

Sika, after 13-weeks of competitive contest, stood out among her fellow contestants as she won herself a trip to a fashion show in Milan, a modelling contract as well as a special cash prize.

Occupying the first runner-up (Silver Model) position was Delali Agor, she won herself a trip to Paris while Jacqueline Wiafe Konadu picked up the third prize (Bronze Model) with a trip to Dubai for a special fashion show.

Speaking at the event, Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions (organisers of the show), said it was a dream true for her to stage this reality TV show, which is the first of its kind in Ghana.

“I had a dream of becoming a top model, but since I couldn’t fulfill that dream, I thought I could allow others to pursue modelling at the top level, that was why I created this project.

“Modelling is often associated with the Western world and not that popular in Africa. So I decided to also create this show to project our arts and culture as Ghanaians and Africans as a whole,’’ she said.

She expressed hope that the reality show would help bridge the gap between the international and Africa modelling market, thus showcasing the numerous talents we have on the continent.

Legendary highlife performer, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, the headline artiste, gave a spectacular performance at the event.

Winner of 2019 TV3’s Talented Kids, Nakeeyat Dramani, delivered an inspirational poetic speech reminding women about the need to strive hard to exploit numerous opportunities to make Ghana a better place.

The maiden edition of Pose for Africa was sponsored by Adonko Next Level, KIA, TeeBay Beauty, Geodrill, BelaQua, Premier Beach Club, among other supporting sponsors.