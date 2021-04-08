All Set For Celebrity Golf Club President Putter

Tang Hong

All is set for this year’s President’s Putter competition at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono, from April 14 to 17, Tang Hong, president, Celebrity Golf Club has stated.

The 18-hole tournament is in honour of the club’s president under whose tenure, the club has undergone tremendous positive change in various aspects.

The pros are expected to tee off from April 14 to 16, while the amateurs crown it on April 17.

He said in an interview that preparations for the tournament is far advanced and that he is looking forward to a great competition.

The Celebrity Golf Club president, who is also the chairman of Giti Tires, said at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Course ahead of training that, “All is set for the competition, we are going to do something nice, it is will be well organised.

“It is an annual event and l am glad to announce that Giti Tires Ghana and China are supporting by way of sponsorship. It is considered as one of the biggest tournaments in the country, and so we are expecting the best from the over hundred golfers participating.

He added, “In this coronavirus era, regular exercise is key, of course we shall observe the Covid-19 protocols.”

The president of the Ghana Chinese Society pointed out that golfers who excel in various categories will be rewarded accordingly with special trophies, souvenirs and other attractive prizes.

The tournament, which will attract pros and amateurs, is being put together by Wonders Rising Stars Golf Academy and sponsored by Giti Tires, Ghana Chinese Golf Association and MDV Media, Air Condition Agents.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum