Simi Wins Big at NET Honours Awards

Multiple-award-winning Nigerian singer cum actress, Simisola Kosoko popularly known as Simi has won big at the 2021 Nigerian Entertainment Today (NET) Honours people’s Choice awards.

The NET awards held on Sunday 20th June were organized by the ID Africa-owned Netng news organization to celebrate top performers in Nigeria’s entertainment space.

The awards scheme was based on engagement from eight million internet users on websites, social media, and email newsletter channels of Netngs and its affiliates including Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.

Singer Simi who led this year’s nominations, grabbed three awards on the night including the Most Popular Female Musician, Most Searched Female Musician, and Most Popular Couple with husband Adekunle Gold.

Nigerian cross-over artist, Wizkid grabbed two awards including the Most Popular Male Musician and Most played R&B song with “Smile” featuring Hermusicx. Davido won the Most Searched Male Artist while Omalay’s popular song “Godly” won the Most Played Pop song.

Nigerian fast-rising female artist Temsbaby won the Most Played Song-Alternative with the song “Damages”.

Superboy Cheque’s song “Zoom” won Most Played Song Hip Hop, DJ Kaywise and Phynofino’s song “High Way” won most played song-street, Tunde Eddnut won the Most Search Media Personality at the NET Honours 2021.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke